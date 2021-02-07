VACCINATION EVENT

A mass vaccination event Friday at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce attracted a large crowd.  It was staged by Texas County Memorial Hospital in collaboration with the Texas County Health Department. On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 4.9 percent vaccination rate in Texas County.

 Brad Gentry • Houston Herald

Texas County’s improved COVID-19 counts continue, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday.

There have been 16 positive cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate stands at 11 percent. The state’s figure is 8.4 percent. That’s the percentage of positives case tests in the last week.

The department also reported 4.9 percent of Texas County’s population has received vaccine. First doses have been received by 1,255. Total doses stand at 1,427.

