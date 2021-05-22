Members of the Texas County Commission met May 12-13 to conduct business.
The commissioners:
•Held discussion as to current issues with personal leave. Elected officials will meet to discuss the handbook to alleviate current issues.
•Met with hospital administrators to seek solutions for inmate care at Texas County Memorial Hospital.
•Visited with attorney Jarid Hall concerning legal representation for the public administrator’s office. Several items were discussed leading to a new contract being developed.
•Reviewed and acknowledged Jay Gore’s resignation as a full-time jailer effective May 6 and the hiring of Kelly Brill and Kirsten Smith as full-time jailers on May 10.
•Discussed several county matters affecting the county with prosecuting attorney Parke Stevens Jr.
•Reviewed a Sunshine Law request, as well as providing a respond to the county clerk’s letters dated April 14 and 28. In the first one, she resigned as clerk to the commission and the latter one she threatened to file suit against the county for alleged harassment.
•Discussed the budget for the Texas County Historical Museum on Grand Avenue in Houston.
•Met with Lindsey, Bryan Harper for Nroute and Dennis Gibbs of Motorola about a statewide radio network project.
•Met with Hall after ways to vacate a road.
•Held discussions with Great Rivers Engineering and Jeff Malam concerning a request for qualifications for Pine Road Bridge.
•Held discussions with Mark Collins, Howell County presiding commissioner, concerning legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly on sheriff’s salary.
•Met with collector-treasurer Tammy Cantrell and assessor Debbie James concerning payroll issues in the county clerk’s office and the failure of that office to file proof of the publication of the 2020 county financial statement to the state auditor, violating state law. The proof was to be sent to the state by the end of that working day or the county wouldn’t be able to pay its bills.
