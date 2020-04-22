Members of the Texas County Commission met April 8-9 to transact business.
Members:
•Contacted L & R Industries about its assistance with a roof-top HVAC unit.
•Meet with Kim Bittle via phone related to a cooperative road agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.
•Received an update on hail storm damage.
•Discussed a dropbox for county business.
•Examining the possibility of refinancing the county bond issue to capitalize on lower interest rates.
•Heard from Texas County 911 regarding a road issue with a Shannon County resident who has a Texas County driveway.
•Visited with Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, regarding a project on Pine Road; Debbie James, assessor, on a 911 road issue; and with Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.