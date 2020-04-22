COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters recently, according to released minutes. 

Members of the Texas County Commission met April 8-9 to transact business.

Members:

•Contacted L & R Industries about its assistance with a roof-top HVAC unit.

•Meet with Kim Bittle via phone related to a cooperative road agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

•Received an update on hail storm damage.

•Discussed a dropbox for county business.

•Examining the possibility of refinancing the county bond issue to capitalize on lower interest rates.

•Heard from Texas County 911 regarding a road issue with a Shannon County resident who has a Texas County driveway.

•Visited with Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, regarding a project on Pine Road; Debbie James, assessor, on a 911 road issue; and with Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

