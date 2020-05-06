COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters recently at the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston, according to released minutes. 

Members of the Texas County Commission met April 22-23, according to newly released minutes.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed the Missouri State Tax Commission quarterly reimbursement.

•Studied a possible extended warranty for Kawasaki equipment with the sheriff and decided it wasn’t needed.

•Appointed John Turner as Clinton Township board member. Vince Davis resigned March 31.

•Heard from a resident regarding his late fees and penalties on taxes. Members decided he would pay half of the amounts.

•Met with county assessor Debbie James and Scott Stillwell of Hiett Title regarding a system error that caused penalties. The county assessor and treasurer agreed the charges should be waived.

•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey regarding inmate medical invoices from Texas County Memorial Hospital, phone and internet at the justice center and sheriff’s department and discussion of legislation that would pay owed state costs for housing inmates.

•Waived charges of $53.40 for Ernest and Victoria West.

