A 9-year-old child was shot and killed by a younger sibling Monday night on Nagle Road in the Elk Creek area, said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
The children were playing outside a residence and gained access to a rifle in a parked vehicle. The child, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater.
The investigation continues. By state law, a child fatality review panel will study the circumstances concerning the death. It consists of members of law enforcement, prosecuting attorney, coroner, Missouri Children’s Division, the Texas County Health Department, juvenile office and emergency medical services.
“There is nothing more tragic than the loss of child, I would ask that you join me in praying for comfort for those affected by this incident. This tragedy is also a reminder to all of us that are parents to examine hazards, such as storage of firearms or any other dangerous item that children might have access to.”
