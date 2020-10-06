A Texas County quilt in conjunction with the 200th anniversary of Missouri has been completed and plans were announced this week to highlight it and others as part of Houston’s Christmas theme.
The Restorative Justice quilters at the South Central Correctional Center put the quilt together after a slow start due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 virus.
On Dec. 5-6 Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston will host the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston. A Houston resident, Teresa Baker, completed the Texas County block for the state quilt.
Working with Angie Quinlan, executive director of the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, quilts will be used in the Christmas theme for the city, “Joy and Warmth of Christmas in Houston 2020.”
