Texas County leads the state in the number of deer harvested Tuesday evening.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 2,121 deer killed in the county. The breakdown is: 1,248, bucks; 166, button bucks; and 707, does.
Second place is Howell with 2,078. Other leaders in the state: Franklin, 1,908; Bollinger, 1,898; and Benton, 1,837.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.