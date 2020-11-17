Texas County leads the state in the number of deer harvested Tuesday evening.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 2,121 deer killed in the county. The breakdown is: 1,248, bucks; 166, button bucks; and 707, does.

Second place is Howell with 2,078. Other leaders in the state: Franklin, 1,908; Bollinger, 1,898; and Benton, 1,837.

