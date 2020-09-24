Texas County was fifth in Missouri on Thursday in the percentage growth of COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported.
In the last seven days, cases have climbed from 247 to 306, a 24 percent jump. In two weeks, the number increased 105.
It was day two of a three-day break at the Houston School District, where facilities are being cleaned and students enter a new phase of education next week. Beginning Monday, pupils will attend two days in class and three online. The district will reassess the situation later next month.
The Texas County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon that there are 42 positive cases in isolation at home and five are hospitalized, the highest reported. Its count showed 298 since the pandemic began. Of that, two died and 249 recovered.
GOVERNOR, FIRST LADY CONFIRMED POSITIVE
A second, more accurate test has confirmed that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has COVID-19, the governor’s office said Thursday.
The 65-year-old Republican is not showing any symptoms, but he is isolating in the Governor’s Mansion for at least the next 10 days while his wife, Teresa, 67, is quarantining at their home in Bolivar.
“At this time, Governor Parson feels healthy, and the First Lady’s symptoms remain mild,” a statement from the office said.
There were physical changes in the Capitol a day after word of the infections surfaced. On the second floor, where the executive branch is housed, hallways leading to the governor’s office were cordoned off to keep the public away. Doors leading to a warren of staff offices that are normally open were closed.
A number of staffers on his team were in quarantine and working from home.
“Staff that have not been identified as a close contact of the Governor or First Lady continue to work in the office. The Governor’s Office will continue to operate without interruption during this time,” the statement noted.
Although office and campaign aides said the quarantine would not affect Parson’s ability to do his job, it came as the former sheriff has worked to turn the focus of his election bid away from the pandemic and toward law and order.
In Missouri on Thursday, there were 1,365 more cases and five deaths. The positive test rate stood at 11.7 percent.
