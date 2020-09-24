Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...TEXAS, WRIGHT, DOUGLAS, HOWELL, SHANNON, OZARK AND OREGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG MAY BE MORE COMMON IN HIGHER TERRAIN. THE VISIBILITY WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE OVER SHORT DRIVING DISTANCES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&