State Shoot awards

Shotgun individual award winners. Front row, from left, Cade Richards (blue ribbon, Senior Trap), Tristan Weaver (blue ribbon, Senior Trap), Case Jones (4th place, Senior Trap), Connor Tuttle (4th place, Intermediate Trap), Ian Young (blue ribbon, Senior Trap) and Cylas Black (9th place, Intermediate Trap; 8th place, Intermediate Skeet; 3rd place, Intermediate Sporting Clays). Back row, Kaitlyn Davis (1st place, Senior Trap; 8th place Senior Sporting Clays), Ben Steelman (3rd place, Intermediate Trap; 1st place, Intermediate Skeet; 5th place, Intermediate Sporting Clays) and Brighton Hutson (2nd place, Senior Skeet; 3rd place, Senior Sporting Clays).

The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program recently held a banquet to honor 2020 State Shoot award winners. 

State Shoot events in the various divisions were held virtually last year, with participants competing at local venues around Missouri and results being sent in and tabulated.

Texas County shooters took first in multiple categories. Brighton Hutson qualified to represent Missouri in shotgun at the 2021 4-H National Shoot, set for late June in Nebraska. This marks the fourth year in the last five that a Texas County shooter has made the national shoot in shotgun.

4-H small bore

Small bore division award winners (.22 caliber). Front row, from left, Kaitlyn Davis (5th place, Senior Open Sights), Kataryna Davis (9th place, Junior Open Sights; 4th place, Junior Open Sights team) and Emily Young (Intermediate Open Sights, first year participant). Back row, Shiane Parish (4th place, Intermediate Open Sights; 2nd place, Intermediate Open Sights team), Warren Hinkle (7th place, Intermediate Open Sights; 2nd place, Intermediate Open Sights team), Kutter Eilenstine (red ribbon, Intermediate Open Sights; 2nd place, Intermediate Open Sights team) and Ian Young (Senior Archery, first year participant). Not shown: Kit Benne (4th place, Junior Open Sights team) and Colby Satterfield (4th place, Junior Open Sights team).
1st place Int. Trap

Texas County's first-place intermediate trap team. From left, Connor Tuttle, Ben Steelman and Cylas Black. Not shown: Lane Miller.
Senior clays

Texas County's third-place senior sporting clays team. From left, Case Jones, Brighton Hutson and Kaitlyn Davis.
Senior skeet

The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program's senior skeet team took fourth place in the 2020 State Shoot. From left: Brighton Hutson and Kaitlyn Davis. Not shown: Brayden Smith.
Archery winners

Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports Archery State Shoot award winners. From left: Kutter Eilenstine (blue ribbon, Intermediate Archery 300 Compound Release), Dae Barker (blue ribbon, Archery 300 Compound Release; white ribbon, Archery 3D Compound bow), Emily Young (Intermediate Archery 300 Compound Release – first year participation) and Ian Young (9th place, Archery 300 Compound Fingers). Not shown: Dawson Havens-Green (red ribbon, Intermediate Archery 300 Compound Release; white ribbon, Archery 3D Compound Bow).

