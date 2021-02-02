The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program recently held a banquet to honor 2020 State Shoot award winners.
State Shoot events in the various divisions were held virtually last year, with participants competing at local venues around Missouri and results being sent in and tabulated.
Texas County shooters took first in multiple categories. Brighton Hutson qualified to represent Missouri in shotgun at the 2021 4-H National Shoot, set for late June in Nebraska. This marks the fourth year in the last five that a Texas County shooter has made the national shoot in shotgun.
