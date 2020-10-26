An accident Sunday night on Highway 106 east of Summersville injured a Mountain View girl.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Ford Taurus driven westbound by William Grammar, 20, of Summersville, struck a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Joshua C. Lix, 33, of Waynesville, in the rear.
A passenger in the Grammar vehicle, Alexandra Burns, 17, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Everyone was wearing a seat belt. The car was totaled; the truck had minor damage.
