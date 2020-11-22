A Licking teenager was arrested late Saturday night in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Alex W. Corkell, 17, was charged with DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash and failing to wear a seat belt.

He was taken to the Dent County Jail and later released, the patrol said.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments