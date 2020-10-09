Two Houston entities will receive community facilities funding from USDA Rural Development.

Industrial Development Authority of the City of Houston was awarded a $195,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase nursing and welding equipment for a new vocational education center in Houston. 

A variety of equipment will be purchased including welders, safety gear, welding stations, tools, classroom furnishings and equipment, mannequins to simulate patients and nursing and phlebotomy training equipment. 

The Piney River Technical Center will provide students with skills that employers need, ultimately resulting in better jobs, less poverty and economic growth in the area, officials said.

Texas County Memorial Hospital was awarded a $46,700 Community Facilities Grant to purchase cardiac monitors for the hospital's emergency department.  The monitors will be placed in two trauma rooms and eight primary exam rooms and will assist medical professionals to efficiently evaluate, diagnose and treat patients. 

