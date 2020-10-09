TCMH GRANT

Texas County Memorial Hospital will receive new equipment for use in ambulances and its emergency department.

New technology is coming to Texas County Memorial Hospital that will allow it to transfer health data between ambulances and its emergency department.

TCMH was awarded a $168,399 grant — one of 116 given in the United States and one of a handful in Missouri — through the USDA Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.

It will be used to enable TCMH to acquire monitors/defibrillators for five ambulances. The high-tech monitors will provide telemedicine services by allowing emergency medical services (EMS) personnel to transmit vital health data on patients during the transportation process to the TCMH Emergency Department. This will allow the emergency department medical staff to be better prepared to efficiently diagnose and treat patients upon arrival at the hospital.

“Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural healthcare centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities.”

 

