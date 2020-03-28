Members of the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees heard Tuesday that the institution turned a profit for the second consecutive month.
Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, presented the financial report for February.
“Overall revenues were down $386,323 in February from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were up $246,108 and outpatient revenue was down $663,611 for the month.”
TCMH closed out February with total gross operating revenue of $6,613,354.30 with net revenues after reductions and contractuals being $2,772,650.32.
TCMH ended the month with a positive bottom line of $49,830 and year-to-date with a positive bottom line of $106,970.
Present at the meeting were Murray; Pamperien; Doretta Todd-Willis, chief nursing officer; Rachel Davis, public relations; Linda Milholen, MD; board members, Fockler; Jim Perry, DO; Janet Wiseman, Allan Branstetter, Jay Loveland and guests, Brown, Bridges and Sawyer.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is noon Tuesday, April 28, in the hospital board room.
