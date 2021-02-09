Texas County Memorial Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the south side of the campus.
The hospital has 200 vaccines available. Registration is required.
That can be achieved by visiting: bit.ly/vaccineregister. For those without Internet access, it can be completed by calling 877-435-8411. Persons scheduling over the phone will be assigned an appointment time.
The event code required to register for the event on Thursday is: 91327.
Registration is a 2-step process:
•Enter personal information into the Vaccine Navigator Database; include an email address if you have one.
•When you receive an email invitation to schedule an appointment, follow the link to choose an appointment time for the event on Thursday.
The event is open to any Missouri resident interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that meets the required eligibility. Missouri is currently vaccinating those who meet these guidelines.
Masks will be required at the event, and social distancing precautions will be in place. Persons should bring personal identification as proof of Missouri residency.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in the State of Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
