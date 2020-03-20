In addition to the escalated visitor restrictions now in place at Texas County Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19, the the hospital cafeteria will close to the public at 7:30 this evening.
“While we regret having to close our cafeteria to the public, we must keep the safety of our patients, staff and the community our No. 1 priority,” Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, said.
Murray said the hospital cafeteria will remain open to provide meals for all patients and TCMH staff.
