In addition to the escalated visitor restrictions now in place at Texas County Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19, the the hospital cafeteria will close to the public at 7:30 this evening.

Wes Murray, chief executive officer at TCMH, inside the Mayuga Cafe on the hospital campus. 

“While we regret having to close our cafeteria to the public, we must keep the safety of our patients, staff and the community our No. 1 priority,” Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, said.

Murray said the hospital cafeteria will remain open to provide meals for all patients and TCMH staff.

