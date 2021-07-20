Texas County Memorial Hospital reported Monday that it admitted 15 COVID-19 patients in the last week.
Of that total, seven became patients since Friday. There are eight patients hospitalized.
Its positive test rate stood at 30.4 percent.
The hospital, in a statement said, “If you are vaccinated you are very well protected against hospitalization and death, unfortunately that is not true if you are not vaccinated. 99.5 percent of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 are individuals who are not vaccinated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.