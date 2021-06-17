A swath of southern Missouri — including Texas County — is seeing a big rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations at just the wrong time — as persons eager to get out after being cooped up for a year make their way to popular destinations.
Data from the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed 206 people hospitalized with the virus in southwestern Missouri — nearly double the 111 hospitalizations from that region at the start of May. The number of people in intensive care units in the region has tripled — from 22 a month-and-a-half ago to 65 now. Meanwhile, statewide hospitalizations have remained steady since March.
Texas County Memorial Hospital reported Wednesday that it had identified 36 positive cases in its lab alone in the last week and recorded one death. At its facility it has admitted four COVID-19 patients this month. It was a year ago that the county recorded its second and third cases.
In the last 30 days, TCMH has completed 291 COVID-19 tests; 74 were positive.
Its own workforce is now affected. From Jan. 1 through May 15, TCMH had 11 positive cases. From May 15 to present, 15 have tested positive.
Health experts cite two factors driving this surge: The presence of the faster-spreading Delta variant, and a reluctance among residents to get vaccinated. In Texas County those completely vaccinated stands at about 20%. Medical providers said those infected are mostly younger people this time because the older population, for the most part, have already received vaccinations. Earlier events at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds drew around 1,000 people each time.
“We are responsible for the health of the citizens of Texas County,” Chris Strickland, chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “We strongly encourage everyone to take the vaccine in order to protect themselves, their family and community.”
Strickland noted that COVID cases in the last month in Texas County are 500 percent higher. “We are concerned because of our low vaccination rates,” he said.
While 52.6% of Americans have initiated vaccination, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most southern Missouri counties are well short of 40%. Branson sits in Taney and Stone counties, where the vaccination rates as of Wednesday were 27.4% and 28.4% respectively. Miller County, at Lake of the Ozarks, had a vaccination rate of 22.9%.
“We think that with the Delta variant here, those that aren’t vaccinated are just sitting ducks,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, which operates several hospitals in the region with its base of operation in Springfield.
The uptick also has raised concerns at Texas County Memorial Hospital where leadership is involved in talks on how to best relay information to citizens about the recent surge and encourage vaccination. “Social media and the mainstream media have released a great deal of miscommunication about the vaccine to dissuade individuals from taking the vaccine. We need to be proactive instead of reactive in fighting this virus, and together we can win,” Strickland said.
Health leaders are worried about the emerging presence of the Delta variant in southern Missouri. The variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. It currently makes up 6% of all cases in the U.S.
The variant is also believed to be responsible for a surge in northern Missouri. CDC data shows that some of the counties with the highest per capita increases in the nation are in the state’s sparsely populated northern tier.
While those counties have higher per capita cases, southern Missouri counties are seeing big jumps in actual cases.
Greene County, which includes Springfield, reported 375 new cases in the past seven days — the most in the state. By contrast, St. Louis city, whose population of 300,000 is roughly the same as Greene County’s, had 74 new cases over the same seven days. Taney County had 88 new cases over the same period.
“Our greatest concern in Missouri is areas with lower vaccine uptake,” said Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “With this variant being easier to spread and possibly causing more severe illnesses among unvaccinated people of all ages, vaccinations are the best way to stop this virus in its tracks.”
Missouri had the highest number of new infections in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus resource center.
Edwards said he fears the surge will worsen. The CoxHealth hospitals in southwestern Missouri have seen the number of patients triple to just under 60 since late May.
“We have worries,” he said. “I hope we don’t hit our high water marks from this winter where we had as many as 170 COVID-positive patients in-house. But I don’t think we’ve hit our peak this summer yet, either.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
