Texas County Memorial Hospital is making preparations for COVID-19 vaccinations, the board of trustees heard Tuesday.
TCMH CEO Wes Murray said although the hospital was approved to be a COVID-19 vaccination site, it has not yet received any of its requested vaccine.
Murray reported that the hospital COVID task force is meeting weekly and includes representation from the area federal qualified healthcare clinics and the Texas County Health Department.
“We hope to collaborate to combine resources to cover more vaccinations for people throughout our community,” Murray said.
Murray added that the community’s interest in receiving the vaccine when it is available, has been very good.
Murray asked that everyone be patient when trying to access the COVID-19 interest form on the hospital’s website. The high traffic has caused it to slow down significantly.
COVID-WING NEARLY DONE
The last item needed to complete an east wing update for COVID-19 patients is arriving. The central monitoring system was ordered several weeks ago and will connect all of the patient beds to the nurse’s station. TCMH received CARES Act funding to convert for use during the pandemic.
“Although we haven’t had to use the old east wing yet, getting the central monitoring system here and installed will be huge success for us,” Murray said.
“If our inpatient numbers increase in the coming weeks, we will have additional space ready to go if we need it,” Murray explained.
