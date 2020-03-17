Texas County Memorial Hospital is exercising caution by setting limitations on the visitors allowed to enter TCMH facilities, it said late Tuesday afternoon.
Effective immediately, no one under the age of 18 will be allowed at TCMH facilities unless they are seeking treatment. The hospital will now only allow one visitor per patient, per day.
The only entrance to the hospital that will be open to patients and visitors for use will be the emergency room entrance. Upon entering the building, everyone will have their temperature taken before they are properly routed through to their destination.
Hutcheson Pharmacy will stay open for patients, but only the drive thru will be accessible.
All of these steps are in place to slow the spread of any potential coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, it said. More extreme restrictions may be implemented in the near future depending on the risks in the community.
“It is imperative that the community engage in this pandemic with us and share with everyone that they know, to please call their provider’s clinic or the hospital before walking into our buildings,” Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer said.
COVID-19 is 2X more contagious than the flu with a 10-20X higher mortality rate, TCMH said in a press release.
“We are once again urging the community to be vigilant about taking the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) seriously,” Murray said. “Everything we are asking the public to do is for the benefit of everyone in our communities.”
Murray mentioned that the request made to patients last week to “call” their healthcare provider or the hospital before presenting in person with COVID-19 symptoms or concerns has been completely disregarded by most.
“If our patients will call before they come into our clinics and emergency room, we can better prepare and isolate them as soon as they arrive,” Murray said. “We do not need to put our other patients and staff at an increased risk.”
TCMH providers are taking a cautious approach and want patients to call ahead before presenting to their clinics or the hospital’s emergency room if they are experiencing any respiratory issues. The CDC recommends that patients should call their doctor if:
- They develop symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
Although there has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Texas County or neighboring counties at this time, the cases in Greene County are very close by. The COVID-19 task force at Texas County Memorial Hospital is asking that the community take the guidelines seriously and abide by the requests to exercise caution.
If you or someone you know is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or suspect you may have been exposed to a potential source of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider or your nearest hospital emergency department before you arrive. The best course of assessment and treatment will be determined in an effort to keep patients, staff and the general community safe.
The CDC is the national authority on COVID-19. Healthcare providers and the public can access the most up-to-date information about the disease on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
