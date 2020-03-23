Texas County Memorial Hospital’s message to the community has not changed and said it is becoming increasingly important as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases climb throughout the state and edge closer to the TCMH service area.
In a Monday afternoon statement, the hospital asked persons not to enter TCMH clinics or the hospital’s emergency department with respiratory symptoms without first calling.
Patients will be asked a few questions when they call the clinics or emergency department and will be given instructions on the next steps appropriate for their care.
TCMH is following the state and federal screening guidelines. Not all patients who want to have a COVID-19 test will be able to get one. Only patients who meet the screening guidelines and receive an order from their TCMH provider will be tested.
The CDC recommends that patients should call their doctor if:
- They develop symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
“If you or someone you know is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or suspect you may have been exposed to a potential source of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider or your nearest hospital emergency department before you arrive. The best course of assessment and treatment will be determined in an effort to keep patients, staff and the general community safe,” the statement said.
