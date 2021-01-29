A new chief nursing officer has been named at Texas County Memorial Hospital.
She is Amanda Turpin, RN, MSN, CPHQ, of Cabool.
Turpin has worked at TCMH for the past 20 years. Most recently Turpin served as the Quality Improvement/Risk Management director for TCMH, a nurse leadership position she held for 14 years.
“Being appointed to this role is both exciting and an honor,” Turpin said. “I am excited for the future of TCMH and community that we serve, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the many great employees at TCMH in this new capacity.”
Turpin explained that being raised locally as a part of the community, has shown her first-hand, how vital the hospital is to the people that it serves.
Turpin mentioned that not only was she born at TCMH, but her children were as well.
“TCMH is home to me and the people here, and in our community are family to me,” Turpin said. “I have literally grown up at TCMH.”
“I want our staff to know that they will always have the support behind them and access to the resources that they need to be able to provide the best possible care to their patients,” Turpin said.
Turpin explained that it is important to her to create an environment that not only empowers staff, but encourages them to continue growing and improving in their own roles.
“Nursing recruitment and retention remain a major challenge for all hospitals, especially in rural areas,” Turpin said.
Turpin plans to meet those challenges as they come, but will continue to move the hospital forward and improve the services that TCMH is able to provide to the community.
Turpin and her husband, Doug, have two children, Elizabeth and Douglas. Turpin is an outdoors enthusiast, and enjoys raising honey bees and riding motorcycles with her family.
She replaces Doretta Todd-Willis who retired after a long career at TCMH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.