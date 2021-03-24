The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation is participating in Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery event, an online giving day event on Wednesday, March 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
We could most certainly use your help!
WHAT IS THE NEED: The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is raising funds in support the hospital’s Medivan, a non-emergency transportation service of TCMH. Two Medivans service the medical transportation needs of all portions of Texas County and some outlying areas. Individuals of all ages who are unable to transport themselves because of income, age, disability, or the inability to drive may contact the Medivan for a ride to a healthcare provider, the hospital, or the pharmacy.
WHY IS THE SUPPORT NEEDED: Despite the low-cost fares already offered to patients who need to utilize the transportation services of the Medivan, there are still those who cannot afford to pay for their ride. TCMH understands the significance of the service the Medivan provides and works diligently to find alternative ways to help fund the service, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
HOW CAN I HELP: The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is participating in Give Ozarks Day in an effort to help sustain the Medivan service for those unable to pay for their ride. You can support our effort by making a secure donation here anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 24. For each unique donor during each hour, we will have a chance to win one of the $5,000 hourly prizes throughout the day. We could most certainly use your help!
