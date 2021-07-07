Wes Murray, Texas County Memorial Hospital’s outgoing chief executive officer, was hailed Wednesday as a compassion leader who guided the institution through growth over the last 18 years.
“There’s the definition of manager, there’s the definition of leader, and Wes was the epitome of leader,” said Murray’s successor, Chris Stickland, who assumed duties April 5. “You know, I consider great leaders to have two qualities and this man exudes them. One is humility and the other is empathy and the thinking of others.”
Murray, who served 39 years in healthcare, was honored during a program in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the hospital’s campus. A former hospital employee and trustee and other administrators spoke about Murray. It was followed by a video and impromptu comments from employees about Murray who came to the hospital from Missouri’s Bootheel.
“Today is not a day of tears. Today is a day of congratulations and happiness,” Strickland said.
Omanez Fockler, a former trustee of the county-owned hospital, told those gathered that the five-board at the time spent a lot of energy to find the right candidate to lead one of the county’s biggest employers. Fockler said she watched his interactions with physicians and the camaraderie that resulted. She was confident then the board had the right person. “That’s how Wes got my vote,” she said with a laugh.
“Wes, I do thank you for your dedication, your tenacity, your willingness not to give up and all the hard work,” she said.
Murray’s contributions were recognized in resolutions from Gov. Mike Parson and both the Missouri House and Senate, where resolutions were handled by Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston; and Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola.
The hospital’s CFO under Murray, Linda Pamperien, gave a financial overview during his time at the hospital. Revenue jumped from $37.1 million to about $75 million last year, wages and benefits nearly doubled from $11.6 million to $21.4 million and the hospital has 44 percent more workers on its payroll, she said. Many programs were launched — ranging from transportation to electronic medical records.
In addition to a new $18 million core hospital, the hospital acquired new MRI technology, built a clinic and ambulance base at Mountain Grove and a community safe room was constructed. A planned surgical wing was passed from Murray to Strickland’s leadership.
A brass plaque to memorialize his service with his likeness was unveiled.
“Wasn’t there a younger picture?” Murray joked.
Later employees offered their best wishes to their former boss.
