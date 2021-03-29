For generations, Omanez Fockler has been associated with Texas County Memorial Hospital.
First as a nurse beginning in March 1959 and later as a member of the institution’s board of trustees.
On Tuesday, the hospital’s administrative team and fellow trustees recognized her long-term service as she prepares to leave the board. The hospital opened in November 1958. She entered the building the following spring as a nurse. Her tenure at one of the county’s biggest health and financial drivers with clinics in several communities is unmatched by a Texas County resident. After retiring from nursing in spring 2000, she became a trustee by fall. Her decision not to seek re-election next week marks 21 years of service on the board for the Houston native.
“I can’t think of anyone else that has given more extensive service to this hospital than Omanez Fockler,” Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, said.
The hospital will name its board room after her. A plaque will be installed outside of the board room, along with pictures, displayed on the inside.
NEW HIRES
Murray introduced two new key hires. Health/hospice director is Melanie Evans, a 14-year veteran of TCMH. Helania Wulff, public relations director, replaces Rachel Davis. Jeff Gettys, will fill a post with the upcoming retirement of Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, presented the financial report for February.
“Overall revenues were down $702,795 from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were up $99,931 however our outpatient revenue took a significant hit and was down $816,958.”
Pamperien noted emergency room volume was down 22 percent compared to last year. For February, the emergency room had 653 visits. Usually it numbers 800-900. Bad debt was $370,551.
She mentioned that the contractual adjustments for the month were in line with expectations, coming in at 63.3 percent for the month and 61.1 percent year-to-date.
Pamperien added that overall expenses were down notably. “We were under budget by $454,734 or 14.5 percent. These numbers reflect that we are managing our expenses well.”
TCMH ended February with a negative bottom line of $299,524 and year-to-date loss of $260,451.
Pamperien reported that the auditors from BKD, LLC of Springfield were on site last week to begin the annual field audit for TCMH. The results will be presented at the April board meeting.
COVID-19 UPDATE
During his administrative report, Murray said TCMH has administered almost 2,400 COVID-19 vaccinations. The hospital has gone 19 days with no inpatient COVID patients.
“Our positivity rate continues to trend downward with current rates being below 3 percent,” Murray said. “TCMH had a 37 percent COVID positivity rate when we were at our highest.”
Murray said TCMH is anticipating another mass vaccine clinic in April.
“If we administer a minimum of 1,000 vaccines, we will qualify for assistance from the National Guard,” Murray said. “In past clinics, the National Guard was a tremendous help in facilitating a smooth event for our community.”
Murray also reported that a few changes were made to the visitor policy effective immediately. The pediatric patients who are 17 and under will be allowed to have both parents or guardians, labor and delivery patients will be allowed two support visitors, and end of life patients will be allowed four visitors.
“We can’t get too lax with our visitor policy as the new COVID variant strains are 50 percent more contagious,” Murray said. “We have to minimize exposure to protect our patients and staff.”
Murray reported on the current roofing project for the main hospital and two annexes, which is scheduled to begin by the end of April. It is projected to take 180 days.
“During this time, there will be disruption in the parking lots,” Murray said. “We will do our best to manage this with our patients, visitors, and staff.”
UPDATES GIVEN
Helania Wulff, TCMH director of public relations, said physician recruiting efforts are ongoing, with an onsite visit scheduled in early April for a potential internal medicine physician.
“We are in the process of actively searching for a family medicine physician with OB experience to fully staff our obstetrics department,” Wulff reported.
Murray mentioned a recent visit from state Sen. Karla Eslinger. They discussed the Medicaid cost report settlement, as it has been an ongoing issue with funds owed to TCMH from 2016-2019.
“We recently learned the 2016 disbursement was approved,” Murray said. “We will be receiving $506,000.”
“It was refreshing to speak with Ms. Eslinger and see her desire to learn about healthcare,” Murray said. “She plans to keep in touch and represent our area to Jefferson City.”
Murray reported that TCMH received approval for a FEMA grant to replace a 25-year-old generator. Bids are under review.
The FEMA grant will provide $93,750 of the $125,000 total generator cost.
Murray reported a hospital retirement continues to grow to more than $12 million.
“We have 103 more employees participating in the retirement plan since last year,” Murray said. “There seems to be a better understanding of this great benefit with 287 employees now contributing.”
Murray added that Give Ozarks Day – Rally for Recovery would accept donations last week. (See related story elsewhere)
Present at the meeting were Murray, Pamperien, Turpin, Helania Wulff, public relations; Dr. Linda Milholen, chief of staff; Courtney Owens, quality management director; Renina Pearce, executive assistant; and board members, Jim Perry, OD; Omanez Fockler and Allan Branstetter.
Board members Jay Loveland and Steve Pierce were absent.
The next meeting is noon Tuesday, April 27. Due to current social distancing restrictions in place, the meeting will occur via teleconference. To attend the meeting, call 417- 967-1236 to be placed into the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.