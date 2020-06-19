The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation has opened the application window for $4,000 in educational scholarships for the fall 2020 academic year.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation Educational Scholarship Program is designed to assist students that are pursuing or planning to pursue education in a healthcare-related field or those working in healthcare that are pursuing additional education for their current career.
The foundation is in its 14th year of awarding scholarships in the fall and the spring. Students from across the county have received the scholarships.
In addition to one scholarship from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, it will also award the “Dr. Joe L. and Judith T. Spears Memorial Scholarship,” which is made available through endowed funds that are awarded to a deserving student annually.
Healthcare Services Group Charitable Foundation, the purchasing group that TCMH belongs to, provides matching funds for scholarships given by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation. Those are available annually to the local foundation and enable it to give out an additional $2,000 in scholarships to area students.
“Educational scholarships are a major focus area of the healthcare foundation,” Jay Gentry, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said. “The board of directors of the foundation recognizes the need to assist areas students in their educational endeavors with hopes that the student will return to or stay in the Texas County area to provide healthcare services to area residents after receiving additional education.”
The foundation has awarded more than $112,000 in scholarship funds in 14 years.
Endowed scholarships provide some of the educational funds, and the healthcare foundation hosts an annual golf tournament to raise money for the scholarship program. The annual golf tournament is typically held in early June, but this year it is postponed until later in the summer.
Eligible students for the scholarships must be accepted to or currently enrolled in an accredited university, college or post-secondary training program. Residents of the TCMH service area — all of Texas County and Mountain Grove — and students that are graduates of Texas County and Mountain Grove schools are eligible to apply. Applicants already pursuing a career in a healthcare organization, or applicants planning to pursue a career in a health field with direct patient care, are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
The scholarship application asks for information about the student and requires a short essay about the student’s career and educational goals. Applicants are also asked to list community involvement activities on their application, and they may be asked to meet with foundation board members for a short personal interview.
The deadline for the fall scholarship applications is Aug. 15. Awards will be announced no later than Sept. 15.
For more information about the scholarship program or to receive an application, contact Gentry by phone at 417-967-1377 or 866-967-3311, ext. 4202, or by e-mail at jgentry@tcmh.org. The scholarship application and complete details are also available at www.tcmhfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.