Plans are underway for the 15th annual Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation Charitable Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 12, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament is a two-person scramble, and a team can play for $120, which includes a cart, green fees, mulligans and lunch. Tee times are at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the tournament is limited to 40 teams.
The corporate event underwriter is West Plains Bank and Trust Co. and its Houston loan production office, along with support from many other businesses.
Prizes will be awarded in four flights with three places in each flight. The number of entrants will determine prizes and flights.
There will be many prizes awarded, including a hole-in-one prize of $10,000 sponsored by Justin Shelby with State Farm Insurance and prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Entrants will also be eligible for door prizes.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure quality of healthcare services for all at TCMH.
"The TCMH Healthcare Foundation golf tournament enables us to raise the necessary funds for our local scholarship program, and provides essential resources for capital projects," Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said.
The foundation plans to award nine $1,000 scholarships during the school year — two in the spring and seven in the fall. They are awarded to students in the TCMH service area pursuing additional education in the healthcare field.
Since 2006, the foundation has awarded over $119,000 in scholarship funds to local healthcare students overall.
It is already accepting applications for seven $1,000 foundation-administered scholarships that will be awarded for the fall academic semester.
Gettys noted that although tee times and sponsorships are filling up quickly, there is still time to register.
For more information or to reserve a place in the tournament, contact Gettys at 417-967-1377.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.