The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation has awarded two $1,000 scholarships to local students to assist with their educational costs for the 2021 spring school semester.
Receiving them were Lyndsey Carr and Makayla Green, both of Cabool. The recipients were chosen from among several applicants by members of the healthcare foundation board of directors.
Carr is a student at Missouri State University – West Plains, and is pursuing an associate of science degree in nursing and an associate of arts degree in general studies.
Green is also student at Missouri State University – West Plains, and is pursuing an associate of arts degree in health professions-occupational therapy.
Carr and Green both work in the emergency department at TCMH.
“Educational scholarships are a focus area of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” said director Jay Gentry. “Our board of directors believes in the importance of education for area students who are pursuing training in healthcare-related fields.”
With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded $119,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007. The foundation awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall. This fall, the foundation will award endowed scholarship funds in addition to the foundation’s scholarships. The foundation will accept applications for the fall scholarships beginning in April.
“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gentry said. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”
Complete scholarship information and the scholarship application is available online at www.tcmhfoundation.org.
