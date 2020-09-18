The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded $4,000 in scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2020 fall semester.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Connor McCluskey, Edgar Springs; Sascha Sanders, Raymondville; and Cora Turnbull, Bucyrus.
McCluskey is attending Missouri State University in Springfield and pursuing a bachelor degree in cell and molecular biology. He plans to become a certified medical laboratory scientist.
Sanders is pursuing an associate of applied science degree to earn a medical laboratory technician certification through Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kan.
McCluskey and Sanders are employed at TCMH and work in the hospital laboratory.
Turnbull is enrolled in the registered nurse bridge program through Southwest Baptist University in Salem. She is employed as a paramedic in the emergency medical services department at TCMH.
The endowed Dr. Joe L. and Judith T. Spears Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded one $1,000 scholarship to Courtney Owens of Cabool, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Central Methodist College in Fayette. Owens is a registered nurse and is employed full time at TCMH as the hospice and home health director.
Owens and Turnbull have been previous recipients of scholarships through the TCMH Healthcare Foundation.
“Educational scholarships are one of the focus areas of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” Jay Gentry, foundation director, said.
It typically holds an annual golf tournament to raise funds for educational scholarships for area students. This year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the cancellation, the foundation did receive some matching funds from Healthcare Services Group Foundation (HSGCF).
The program provides matching financial assistance to students awarded financial assistance by hospitals that are members of the Healthcare Services Association and insured by the Missouri Hospital Plan. Specifically, HSGCF matches scholarships or healthcare-related tuition reimbursement provided by non-profit member hospitals throughout Missouri. This scholarship program is designed to facilitate, attract and retain healthcare providers in Missouri.
“The matching funds from HSGCF enable us to boost the amount of our fall scholarship,” Gentry said. “Every dollar helps these area students with their educational costs, and we’re grateful for the additional funds to award.”
The foundation awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall. With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded nearly $117,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007.
“The healthcare foundation administers the scholarships for the endowed funds, and the scholarships go to community members and to employees working in healthcare-related fields in Texas County and surrounding areas,” Gentry said.
According to Gentry, the foundation intends to award two $1,000 scholarships before the spring school semester in 2021. The foundation will accept applications for the spring scholarships beginning in November.
Applications are available through the foundation or on the TCMH website.
“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gentry stated. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”
