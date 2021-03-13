Texas County Memorial Hospital’s Healthcare Foundation is participating in Give Ozarks Day: Rally for Recovery, a region wide online giving day presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops on March 24.
Online donations to the healthcare foundation can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at GiveOzarks.org.
The funds raised will be used to support the hospital’s Medivan, a non-emergency transportation service of TCMH. Two serve the medical transportation needs of Texas County and some outlying areas.
Individuals of all ages who are unable to transport themselves because of income, age, disability or the inability to drive may contact the Medivan for a ride to a healthcare provider, the hospital or the pharmacy. It is wheelchair accessible and equipped for child safety seats.
In 2020, the Medivan made 944 trips and covered 33,000 miles to get area patients to and from their healthcare destinations.
Despite the low-cost fares already offered to patients who need to utilize the transportation services of the Medivan, there are still those who cannot afford to pay for their ride.
TCMH understands the significance of the service and works diligently to find alternative ways to help fund it, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. That is where Give Ozarks Day comes in.
The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is participating in an effort to help sustain the Medivan service for those unable to pay for their ride.
For each donor to its project, the TCMH Healthcare Foundation will have a chance to win one of the $5,000 hourly prizes provided by event sponsors. The event is powered by CauseMomentum.org, the CFO’s crowdfunding platform.
Making a secure online donation is simple. Donors can go to https://causemomentum.org/projects/tcmh-medivan to complete a basic credit-card donation. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the IRS.
For more information about the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, visit www.tcmhfoundation.org.
