Like hospitals across the nation and around the world, Texas County Memorial Hospital has also prepared for coronavirus (COVID-19) should the disease surface in the community.
According to Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, the local hospital has developed a task force and reviewed all hospital protocols to insure that they follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
“Our hospital is focused on providing safe, quality patient care in an environment that protects our patients and our caregivers,” Murray said. “Since this disease surfaced in the U.S., we have been working with all of our hospital departments to update and plan protocols to protect everyone.”
In addition to reviewing hospital protocols, the task force completed a tabletop exercise this week to ensure the hospital is doing everything possible to protect staff, patients and visitors.
TCMH has increased the inventory of personal protective equipment and refresher sessions on the use of personal protective equipment have been completed with the hospital staff.
Department managers have also participated in briefings by the CDC, the Missouri Hospital Association and the Texas County Health Department.
“We want to protect our patients, our staff and our community if there’s any possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in our area,” Murray said.
According to the CDC, you should call your doctor if:
•You develop symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
•Have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
•Have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is a moving target and new information is surfacing daily,” Murray said. “How we approach the disease today may not be the same way we approach it tomorrow. We will adapt to those changes as they come to us.”
The CDC is the national authority on COVID-19. Healthcare providers and the public can access the most up-to-date information about the disease on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.