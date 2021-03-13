Helania Wulff of Salem is the new director of public relations, marketing and physician recruiting at Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Wulff spent the last 34 years working for US Foods in Salem. Most recently she was employed as a marketing coordinator, a position she held for 17 years.
During her time at US Foods, Wulff was responsible for marketing and promoting new and existing products, event planning and charitable fundraising. Wulff was also her company’s culture champion, a role where she served as the liaison between employees and senior leadership.
“I am excited to learn the medical field and getting to be a part of helping people,” Wulff said.
Wulff explained that she believes the people of TCMH are by far the hospital’s biggest asset.
“Everyone has been so kind and the longevity of the staff at TCMH speak volumes to the strength of the organization,” Wulff said.
“We are very fortunate to be able to find someone with many talents and skills like Helania’s so quickly,” Wes Murray, chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “She will be an asset to TCMH and will carry our organization forward.”
Wulff and her husband, Mike, have three adult children, one grandchild and two more on the way. Wulff loves spending time with her family, and she enjoys cooking big family dinners for all of them during her free time.
She replaces Rachel Davis, who is relocating outside of the area.
