Texas County Memorial Hospital recognized employees throughout the organization May 10-14 as part of “National Hospital Week.”
It is celebrated annually at TCMH with festivities provided for the employees throughout the week.
On Monday and Tuesday, special treats and TCMH T-shirts were distributed by the department managers.
An employee health fair was held on Wednesday and Thursday. All employees were offered free lab draws to include CBC, CMP, TSH and a lipid panel. Available at the fair was bone density screening, stroke education, blood pressure checks, pulse oximetry and heart health, diabetes education, coronary artery disease risk factor screening and physical therapy lifting.
On Thursday, popcorn and lemonade was passed out to all employees. Wes Murray, retiring chief executive officer, made the special deliveries to all departments. Minute to win it games were played and enjoyed by several employees.
Friday culminated the week of activities with a barbecue served to all hospital employees.
Gift cards to local businesses were drawn throughout the week and distributed to winning employees.
TCMH employs about 339 full-time and part-time employees and is one of county’s largest employers.
“National Hospital Week provides an opportunity for us to say ‘thank-you’ to our employees for the great job that they do every day,” Chris Strickland, chief executive officer, at TCMH said.
