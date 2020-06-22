Members of the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees will hold its monthly meeting at noon Tuesday.
To attend the meeting, call 417-967-1236 to be placed into the teleconference.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 10:39 am
