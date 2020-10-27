Members of the TCMH board of trustees will meet today (Oct. 27) at noon.
Due to current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the meeting will take place via teleconference.
To attend the meeting, call 417- 967-1236 to be placed into the teleconference meeting.
