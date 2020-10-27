MEETING

Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees will meet today, Oct. 27.

Members of the TCMH board of trustees will meet today (Oct. 27) at noon.

Due to current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the meeting will take place via teleconference.

To attend the meeting, call 417- 967-1236 to be placed into the teleconference meeting.

 

