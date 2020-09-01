Members of the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees will meet at noon today (Sept. 1) via conference call.

The agenda includes a resolution to seek a USDA grant for emergency department bedside monitors.

To join the meeting, call 417-967-1341. Internally, dial extension 1341. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments