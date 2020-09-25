A surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas County was discussed Tuesday at a meeting of the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees.
In just a week’s time, the hospital laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 tests grew by nearly 50, hospital board members heard from Amanda Turpin, quality director.
The number of positive cases throughout the area have continued to climb in recent weeks, and the laboratory staff are growing busier by the day with a consistent flow of patients utilizing a drive-thru COVID swabbing service. Almost daily, the hospital staff perform anywhere from 30-40 nasal swabs.
The hospital lab reported that 25-33 percent of the COVID tests performed are showing positive results.
Four to six weeks ago, the percent of positive tests performed at TCMH was approximately just 5.
The board heard the hospital staff have worked diligently to maintain a steady surplus of COVID testing supplies for patients, especially with the uptick in positive cases in Texas County and throughout the local area.
In August, the hospital lab reported a decreased revenue of $109,328, but hospital leadership is hopeful that increased patient volumes in September will turn their financial performance around in addition to several other outpatient departments.
During her COVID update to the hospital board members, Turpin mentioned that Robin Trotman, DO, infectious disease physician from CoxHealth in Springfield, spoke to the medical staff regarding the latest treatment recommendations for COVID patients, as well as “lessons learned” along the way.
Turpin mentioned that although many of the guidelines for caring for COVID patients have not changed recently, the effectiveness of many of the recommended treatments has declined.
The TCMH medical staff was appreciative of the time spend learning from Trotman, who has treated hundreds of COVID patients this year.
Turpin shared that the hospital’s task force has been working through several patient bed changes in order to provide the best care possible to COVID patients, while keeping regular patients and staff safe.
Turpin explained that many of the plans they have made for improvements going forward will occur as the needed funding falls into place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.