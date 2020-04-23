A judge set a May 1 deadline for the submission of facts related to a write-in candidacy for Texas County Memorial Hospital board.

Circuit Judge John Beger asked the parties, Steve Pierce, Laura Crowley and George Sholtz, to submit the paperwork during a hearing Tuesday held by phone due to the coronavirus crisis.

Beger set a trial date — most likely via phone  — for 1 p.m. May 14.

The lawsuit was filed by Houston businessman Pierce, who said he was wrongly denied the right to be a write-in candidate when arriving at the county clerk’s office to file paperwork.  The election is now June 2. Upton resident George Sholtz is the only candidate on the ballot after one person was disqualified.

