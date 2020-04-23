A judge set a May 1 deadline for the submission of facts related to a write-in candidacy for Texas County Memorial Hospital board.
Circuit Judge John Beger asked the parties, Steve Pierce, Laura Crowley and George Sholtz, to submit the paperwork during a hearing Tuesday held by phone due to the coronavirus crisis.
Beger set a trial date — most likely via phone — for 1 p.m. May 14.
The lawsuit was filed by Houston businessman Pierce, who said he was wrongly denied the right to be a write-in candidate when arriving at the county clerk’s office to file paperwork. The election is now June 2. Upton resident George Sholtz is the only candidate on the ballot after one person was disqualified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.