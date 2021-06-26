Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in southeast Kansas, Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford. In Missouri, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright. * Through Sunday morning * Thunderstorms will redevelop later this evening into the overnight hours. Best chances will be over far southwest Missouri, including areas that received heavy rain last night. * While not all areas will receive rainfall...the storms that do form will produce heavy rainfall leading to rapid rises and flash flooding in low lying areas. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&