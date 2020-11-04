Members of the Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees heard a financial report and and visited with this area’s senate-elect during a recent meeting.
Linda Pamperien, chief financial officer at TCMH, presented the financial report for September.
“Overall revenues were down $576,207 from our budgeted expectations,” Pamperien said. “Inpatient volumes were up $205,731 and outpatient revenue was down $837,517.”
Pamperien reported that there were 41 more admissions for September this year than in 2019.
Bad debt for September was $616,411.
Pamperien reported that no additional federal CARES Act funds were booked for September, as recommended by BKD, the hospital’s accounting firm.
TCMH ended September with a positive bottom line of $216,690 and a year-to-date loss of $1,571,575.
During his administrative report, Murray mentioned that even though 2020 has had negative impacts for most, Jay Gentry, healthcare foundation director, has been very successful throughout the year obtaining grants.
“Jay has been busy this year,” Murray said. “To date, the hospital has been awarded 11 grants totaling $399,959.”
Murray mentioned that outside of writing grant applications, Gentry has also been busy organizing the online auction to benefit TCMH Hospice of Care.
“The online auction is going on now, and there are some great items available to bid on,” Murray said.
To view the complete list of auction items available, visit the auction website at www.biddingforgood/tcmh. The online auction will run through Sunday, Nov. 8.
Karla Eslinger, 2020 Republican candidate for Missouri State Senate, 33rd Senate District, was a guest. Eslinger shared her interest in being a voice for rural Missouri hospitals and the growing need for healthcare coverage for all Missourians.
The board members expressed their sincere appreciation for her willingness to come and meet with them to discuss the importance of healthcare in rural Missouri.
Present at the meeting were Murray; Pamperien; Doretta Todd-Willis, chief nursing officer; Rachel Davis, public relations; Amanda Turpin, quality; Linda Milholen, MD; Renina Pierce, administration; board members, Jim Perry, OD; Omanez Fockler; Jay Loveland; Allan Branstetter; Steve Pierce and guest, Eslinger.
The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is noon, Tuesday, Nov. 24. Due to current social distancing restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the meeting will take place via teleconference. To attend, call 417-967-1236 and you will be placed into the teleconference meeting.
