Texas County Memorial Hospital’s application to become a COVID vaccine provider was approved Tuesday.
The hospital immediately made a request to Missouri to be able to order vaccines.
It is unknown if or when the state will approve the hospital’s request, and how long it could take from time of approval, for the hospital to receive vaccines.
If the hospital does receive vaccines, there are standardized distribution guidelines established by the CDC and the Missouri that the hospital will follow.
Missouri is in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution.
It includes:
1. High risk individuals ages 18-64 and those over the age of 65.
2. Essential workers and first responders.
Other phases will soon follow the conclusion of Phase 1b, adding populations that are at increased risk, such as correctional facilities and homeless individuals, and lastly, the general public.
There is not a definitive timeline as to when the additional phases will be added, but Missouri will move to new phases as a “whole state,” not in regions or individual counties.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in Missouri, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.