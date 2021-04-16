Texas County Memorial Hospital held a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine drive-through clinic Thursday at the Drury University parking lot.

It was the first time participants didn’t have to leave their vehicle.

TCMH vaccinated 91 people with their first dose.  The Missouri Army National Guard, AmeriCorps and Texas County Health Department assisted.

A booster clinic is scheduled for Thursday, May 13, at the same location for those who participated April 15.  Each participant was scheduled for the return visit, and reminders will be sent through the state’s online system.

“It is important that individuals return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity,” Jenn Capeder, TCMH director of infection control,  said.

For further information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

 

