With time winding down to pay 2020 property taxes, Texas County Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell offered hours for her office for the reminder of the tax season.

Taxes are due in her office by Thursday, Dec. 31. The hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Those paid through the mail must be postmarked by Dec. 31.

The office also collects taxes for other entities, including the City of Houston.

