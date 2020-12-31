With time winding down to pay 2020 property taxes, Texas County Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell offered hours for her office for the reminder of the tax season.
Taxes are due in her office by Thursday, Dec. 31. (today) The hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Those paid through the mail must be postmarked by Dec. 31.
The office also collects taxes for other entities, including the City of Houston.
