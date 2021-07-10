Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.