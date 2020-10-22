Anyone for BattleHawks 2.0?
Well, discussions are beginning between the latest version of the XFL and the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission about using the Dome at America’s Center for home games in the spring football league.
“We talked with them a couple of weeks ago, and they just reached out today to schedule another call,” CVC president Kitty Ratcliffe told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. “What they were doing with their (first) call is they were contacting each one of the previous venues just to let them know that the new ownership intends to restart in 2022.
“It’s good to know. It was a very positive experience for St. Louis. So I hope that they do bring it back.”
The XFL was an instant hit in St. Louis when the league began its 2020 season last February. The BattleHawks led the league in average attendance at more than 28,000, merchandise sales, and in-market television ratings before the XFL shut down — like all other professional sports — due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, the BattleHawks were 3-2 and tied for the East Division lead when the XFL season was cancelled. Ta’amu subsequently made the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad in September before testing positive and being placed on team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Prior to the cancellation, the BattleHawks opened the Dome’s upper-deck for ticket sales and were expecting a crowd of 45,000 for a March 21 home game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
“I think it was clear to everybody that we were, if not the top, we were one of the top two cities that performed for (the XFL), and they had a great experience in the dome,” Ratcliffe said. “So I think their initial calls were simply to touch base with all the venues and see if there was going to be any resistance to future conversations or not.
“And we indicated to them that we’d be happy to have future conversations. That was really the extent of it. So not much to report.”
But a start.
The entire XFL, which was owed by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, filed for bankruptcy after the league folded. The league owed $1.6 million to the CVC on a three-year stadium lease at the Dome.
“We’re still in a bankruptcy hearing as are all the other (XFL) venues with that company,” Ratcliffe said.
Besides St. Louis and Los Angeles, the XFL also had teams in Dallas, Houston, New York, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington, D.C.
There’s a new ownership group, headed by Dany Garcia, actor-producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Redbird Capital Partners. So a new lease must be negotiated if the XFL does indeed return to St. Louis.
The prior lease here was for $100,000 a game, or four times what the NFL’s Rams paid during their 21-season stay in St. Louis.
“I can’t speak for the community, but I can speak for our (CVC) team,” Ratcliffe said. “I know our team would love to see (the BattleHawks) back and I think that the community would also. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed that something positive can move forward.
“You know, they have to restart a whole league. It’s not about one city or one venue. It’s about making a business plan for an entire league work. So I think that probably will take them a bit of time.”
And of course, the underlying assumption in all this is that COVID-19 will be controlled with a vaccine in place to allow 30,000 or so spectators in the Dome in 16 months.
ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.