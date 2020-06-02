Polls across the county closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the results for contested races:
Final unofficial vote
Texas County Memorial Hospital
(One to elect)
Gina Umfleet 499
George Sholtz 630
Steve Pierce (write-in candidacy) 1,194
City of Cabool mayor
Danny Cannon 104
Donnie Wells 151
Licking School District board of education
(vote for three)
Mark E. McLeod 184
Alan Quick 296
Jason Stone 187
Colton Lewis 279
Debbie Cooke 202
Andrea Ramsey Sullins 130
Plato School District board of education
(Select three - Texas County tallies only)
Diana Atterberry 148
Brea Fletcher 110
Andrew "Andy" Cook 117
Paula A. Cantrell 178
Damon Michael Yourchisin 84
Summersville board of education
(Vote for three - Texas County tallies only)
Nathan Cooper 118
Chance Johnson 29
Cody Bryant 46
Priscilla Bradshaw 118
Keith Keller 129
Jeff Atchison 93
Max Racicot 19
Dustin A. Bell 84
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.