Polls across the county closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the results for contested races:

Final unofficial vote

Texas County Memorial Hospital

(One to elect)

Gina Umfleet 499

George Sholtz 630

Steve Pierce (write-in candidacy) 1,194

City of Cabool mayor

Danny Cannon 104

Donnie Wells 151

Licking School District board of education

(vote for three)

Mark E. McLeod 184

Alan Quick 296

Jason Stone 187

Colton Lewis 279

Debbie Cooke 202

Andrea Ramsey Sullins 130

Plato School District board of education

(Select three - Texas County tallies only)

Diana Atterberry 148

Brea Fletcher 110

Andrew "Andy" Cook 117

Paula A. Cantrell 178

Damon Michael Yourchisin 84

Summersville board of education

(Vote for three - Texas County tallies only)

Nathan Cooper 118

Chance Johnson 29

Cody Bryant 46

Priscilla Bradshaw 118

Keith Keller 129

Jeff Atchison 93

Max Racicot 19

Dustin A. Bell 84

