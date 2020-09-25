Tiger Strong T-shirts — to honor Kaleigh Ireland and Xavier Fowler who were seriously injured in a vehicle accident last month — are on sale as part of a project by the Houston High School Student Council, which is donating the shirts. All proceeds will be split between the two.

They are $10 each, and all sizes are available: Youth sizes XS – L; adult, S-2XL; and 3XL – 5XL are available by request.

Place the order by emailing: hhsstuco@houston.k12.mo.us. Include the number of shirts and sizes to order.

Shirts also will be available at ballgames.

Payments can be dropped off at the high school office. Place the payment in an envelope marked, “Tiger Strong Shirts” with a name.

