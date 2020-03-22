Here's the latest information related to the coronavirus and Texas County:
•Organizers of Carry the Cross in Texas County said because of COVID-19 there will be no rally on Good Friday. Participants should go directly to their location. “Remember to stand in a safe location and a safe distance from the highway,” according to a statement.
•Cox CEO says its time for Springfield to get "shelter in place" mandate.
• The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it will close regional offices, including this area's at West Plains, headquarters in Jefferson City and all other public contact offices around the state to visitors starting Monday, March 23, through April 15. While MDC public offices will be closed to general visitation, offices will still be staffed. Visitors with official business will need to notify the office to gain access. Find MDC office contact information at mdc.mo.gov/regional-contacts?county=All.
Many Texas County churches cancelled worship services on Sunday, moving to an online service or holding gatherings outside. Some of the largest churches can be found here: Faith Fellowship, First Baptist Church. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Souls Harbor Family Worship will meet at Houston's drive-in theater on Highway B
Here's a feed of key institutions — ranging from media to first responders —providing information.
