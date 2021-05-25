A Summersville woman was hurt Monday afternoon in an accident just west of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Zayne Tate said a westbound 2008 Kia Sorento driven by a 16-year-old Mountain Grove juvenile was stopped on Business U.S. 60, attempting to make a left turn, when a 2015 Toyota Corolla operated by Brenda S. Losh, 63, struck it in the rear.
Losh had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Kia had moderate damage and the Toyota was totaled.
